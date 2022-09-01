AllSafe Price Down 40.8% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $38,455.38 and approximately $4.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001332 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

