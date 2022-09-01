Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $21.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Insider Activity at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,455,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,553.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,395 shares of company stock worth $3,671,064. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 682.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 130,059 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 175.0% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 550,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,185,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

