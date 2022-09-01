Ally Direct Token (DRCT) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Ally Direct Token (DRCT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Ally Direct Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ally Direct Token has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Ally Direct Token has a market cap of $741,267.97 and $9,793.00 worth of Ally Direct Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,657.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.
Ally Direct Token Coin Profile
Ally Direct Token’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,659,175 coins. Ally Direct Token’s official Twitter account is @orderally.
Buying and Selling Ally Direct Token
