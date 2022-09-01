Ally Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 14,941 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 164% compared to the typical volume of 5,661 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 1,962,795 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,590,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2,563.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after buying an additional 1,865,701 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after buying an additional 1,754,694 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 207.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after buying an additional 1,225,514 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.