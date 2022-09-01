Aloha (ALOHA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $463,725.33

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Aloha has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Aloha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aloha has a total market capitalization of $463,725.33 and $20,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha (CRYPTO:ALOHA) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

