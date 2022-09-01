Alpaca Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.31 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $37.31 million and $7.78 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

