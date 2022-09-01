Alpha Coin (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.0129 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $64.34 million and approximately $20,016.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,972.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00582465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00260550 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017875 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

