Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $161.44

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.44, but opened at $156.55. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $151.16, with a volume of 4,698 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

