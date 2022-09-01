Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lessened by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.