AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,491 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

