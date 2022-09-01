AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IQV opened at $212.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.