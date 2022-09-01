AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in GoodRx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GoodRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45, a PEG ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.77. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoodRx to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.
GoodRx Company Profile
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.