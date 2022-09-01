AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,169 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $246.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.43. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

