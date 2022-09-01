Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Altimmune Price Performance

Altimmune stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.48. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

Insider Activity

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 in the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

