Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 197,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
