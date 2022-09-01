Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 197,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.