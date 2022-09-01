Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives $67.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.57.

ASGTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

ASGTF stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

