Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in August

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 438,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,350.0 days.

ASGTF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of ASGTF stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

