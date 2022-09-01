Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $131,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,865,000. Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $126.77 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

