Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Lowered to Hold at Summit Insights

Summit Insights lowered shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.13.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

