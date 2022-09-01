Ambrosus (AMB) Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and $1.04 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,598,183 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

