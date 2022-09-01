AMEPAY Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $803.28 or 0.04057922 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035433 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

AMEPAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.