American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 20,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $573,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,817,855 shares in the company, valued at $195,399,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:AAT opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06.
American Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.
