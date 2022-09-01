American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.12 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,848 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 112.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,835 shares of company stock worth $90,974,017. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

