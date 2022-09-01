American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in American Water Works by 1,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 236,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average is $152.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

