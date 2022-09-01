American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 360,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Woodmark Stock Down 1.2 %

AMWD stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $507,029. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 56.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 173,501 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.