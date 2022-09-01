American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.07 million, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.42. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,100 shares of company stock worth $507,029. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 56.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 173,501 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $4,266,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.