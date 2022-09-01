American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $47.44, but opened at $52.51. American Woodmark shares last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 1,585 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $507,029 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 173,501 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 118,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $4,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $860.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

