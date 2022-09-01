Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARREF stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.87. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

