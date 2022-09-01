Ampleforth Hits Market Capitalization of $47.27 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004595 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $47.27 million and $521,606.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 51,818,415 coins and its circulating supply is 51,665,449 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

