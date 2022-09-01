ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) & GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Head-To-Head Review

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM 3.88% 5.65% 1.86% GN Store Nord A/S 11.13% 29.56% 9.27%

Risk & Volatility

ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 0 6 0 0 2.00 GN Store Nord A/S 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ams-OSRAM and GN Store Nord A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

ams-OSRAM presently has a consensus price target of $16.77, suggesting a potential upside of 358.11%. GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus price target of $284.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.51%. Given ams-OSRAM’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ams-OSRAM is more favorable than GN Store Nord A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ams-OSRAM and GN Store Nord A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM $5.78 billion 0.35 -$36.68 million $0.40 9.15 GN Store Nord A/S $2.51 billion 1.58 $279.38 million $6.49 13.32

GN Store Nord A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats ams-OSRAM on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems, such as spectral sensing, ambient and smart lighting, horticulture lighting, time-of-flight, presence detection, near-infrared, human-centric lighting, outdoor and indoor lighting solutions for automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

