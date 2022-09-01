Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
Amtech Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $154.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,230,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,288,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 84,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
