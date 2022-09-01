Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $154.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

In related news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $298,112.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at $923,800.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,230,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,288,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 84,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

