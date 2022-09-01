Analysts Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target at C$54.97

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBD.B. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “not updated” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.85 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$32.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -7.38. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.00.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

