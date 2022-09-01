Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price at $71.73

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capri Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

