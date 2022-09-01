Analysts Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT at $74.80

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.63.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

II-VI Trading Down 1.3 %

IIVI opened at $47.23 on Monday. II-VI has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $103,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,981.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,550,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter.

II-VI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

See Also

