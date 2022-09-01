Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price at $257.27

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.27.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $201.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3,360.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $471.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

