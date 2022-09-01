Analysts Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target at $36.65

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG opened at $28.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

