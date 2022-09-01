Analysts Set Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Price Target at $2,763.00

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,763.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Relx by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Relx stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. Relx has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

