Analysts Set SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target at $271.67

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.67.

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Price Performance

SSPPF stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.