Analysts Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) PT at $107.25

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE WK opened at $67.89 on Monday. Workiva has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

