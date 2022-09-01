Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KNRRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: KNRRY) recently:

8/18/2022 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22).

8/17/2022 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/17/2022 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to €67.00 ($68.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €78.00 ($79.59) to €67.00 ($68.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($76.53) to €70.00 ($71.43). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

