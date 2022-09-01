Analyzing Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUCR) & Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition N/A N/A $3.82 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $2.08 billion 0.33 -$83.73 million ($1.34) -10.60

This table compares Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 4 0 0 2.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition N/A -61.63% 2.81% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -3.42% -387.42% -8.72%

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire a business in the biomedical or healthcare-related industries in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, Renewables and Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment provides a range of services, including full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and maintenance of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise environmental remediation services, such as site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; rail infrastructure services, including planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities; and heavy civil construction services consisting of road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

