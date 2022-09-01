Analyzing Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 3.06% 6.70% 2.89% Doximity 41.72% 17.99% 15.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Doximity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $2.41 billion 0.66 $54.58 million $5.01 20.65 Doximity $343.55 million 18.69 $154.78 million $0.70 47.41

Volatility & Risk

Doximity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Formula Systems (1985). Formula Systems (1985) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doximity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doximity has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Doximity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Formula Systems (1985) and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 2 1 10 0 2.62

Doximity has a consensus price target of $46.57, indicating a potential upside of 40.32%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Summary

Doximity beats Formula Systems (1985) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services. It also provides customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and system, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. In addition, it markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; offers property and casualty insurance platforms, such as Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens IDITSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, Sapiens BillingPro, Sapiens ClaimsPro, e-Tica, and Tia Enterprise; life, pension, and annuities platforms, including Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster; reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO; and Sapiens platform for workers' compensation solutions. Further, the company provides financial and compliance solutions that include Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, and Sapiens StatementPro; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions. Additionally, it offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; strategic consulting and outsourcing services; and professional services in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

