Andrew Guggenhime Sells 17,653 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $494,284.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $36,260.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $78,306.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00.
- On Friday, July 8th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.
NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.52.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
