Andrew Guggenhime Sells 17,653 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $494,284.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $36,260.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $78,306.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,513,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after buying an additional 136,464 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,636,000 after buying an additional 340,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after buying an additional 495,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after buying an additional 108,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at about $55,776,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

