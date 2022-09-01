Andrew Guggenhime Sells 17,653 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Rating) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $494,284.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 26th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $36,260.00.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $78,306.00.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00.
  • On Friday, July 8th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,513,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after buying an additional 136,464 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,636,000 after buying an additional 340,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after buying an additional 495,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after buying an additional 108,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at about $55,776,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.