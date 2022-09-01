Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADRZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Andritz Stock Performance

ADRZY stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Andritz has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

