AngloGold Ashanti Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,830 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 312% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,416 call options.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.7 %

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

NYSE AU opened at $13.48 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.2935 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.