Anita J. Rival Acquires 10,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
GBDC stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $16.23.
Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
