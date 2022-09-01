Anita J. Rival Acquires 10,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,642 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 1,111,973 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $9,772,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,798,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 512,741 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.