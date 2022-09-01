ANIVERSE Trading 27.2% Lower This Week (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. ANIVERSE has a total market capitalization of $68.29 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANIVERSE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028706 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083935 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00041093 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About ANIVERSE

ANIVERSE (ANV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

