Ankr (ANKR) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Ankr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $337.20 million and $28.43 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,075.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085891 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

