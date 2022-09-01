ankrETH (aEth) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ankrETH (aEth) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. ankrETH has a market cap of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00086287 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io.

Buying and Selling ankrETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

