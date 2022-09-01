Anyswap (ANY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $619,509.00

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $93.20 million and approximately $619,509.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.00 or 0.00025441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00842081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035367 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.